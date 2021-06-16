NATIONAL

SC rejects Centre’s request to halt demolition drive along Karachi drains

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought alternate housing arrangements for people residing along Gujjar and Orangi drains and affected by the anti-encroachment campaign while rejecting a request of the federal government to halt the drive.

During a hearing at the court’s Karachi Registry, the bench sought alternate accommodation for the affectees of the drive.

“How does the Sindh government plan to settle the affectees [of the drive],” the court asked.

The metropolis, the court observed, has been ruined through an “organised conspiracy”, declaring that district revenue collectors had become ministers in Sindh.

During the proceedings, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that a human catastrophe is feared as about 40,000 people would be displaced owing to the demolition at both the drains.

“We request you to halt the demolition drive until the next hearing of the case or at least stop it for the next week,” Khan said, adding that leased housing units should not be demolished until alternate accommodation is arranged.

Khan further offered to sit with the National Disaster Management Authority and Sindh chief minister to sort out the issues on an urgent basis.

However, the court rejected the request and directed the authorities to continue with the drive against encroachments.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court released a written order in the encroachment case, directing the authorities to compensate the affectees.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, directed the authorities to complete the expansion work of the drains and annulled all stay orders against it.

The NDMA and Sindh government should continue their work, the court directed, while further directing the authorities to compensate the affectees in accordance of the law.

The court also directed to recover the land of Kidney Hill within two days. “Illegal construction should be demolished from the amenity plot and be converted into a park,” the court ruled.

Previous articleSindh sets minimum wage at Rs25,000 for govt employees
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sindh sets minimum wage at Rs25,000 for govt employees

The Sindh Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has announced a 20 percent increase in the salary of government employees, stating that the provincial cabinet has set...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven MPs barred from parliament after budget session ruckus

ISLAMABAD: Seven members of the National Assembly, including three from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, will not be able to access parliament after throwing budget...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top judge chides ‘most corrupt’ SRB

KARACHI: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on Wednesday chided the Sindh Revenue Board for being the "most corrupt" institution. A bench of the apex court,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Family of Canada attack victims thanks Pakistan government for support

ISLAMABAD: Family members of Pakistani-origin victims of the deadly truck attack in London city of Ontario have expressed their gratitude to the government of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccine shortage limited to busy sites, temporary: minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after major cities reported shortages of coronavirus vaccines, prompting the federal government to release 150,000 reserved doses to meet the growing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin Big Tech critic becomes head of top US trade body

WASHINGTON: Lina Khan, a Pakistan-origin American antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech’s immense market power, was sworn in on Tuesday as chair of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

PTI MPA holds fake degree, LHC told

LAHORE: The University of the Punjab on Wednesday declared that Bilal Asghar Warraich -- a member of the provincial assembly of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...

Third division bachelor, master’s grads eligible for jobs, LHC rules

Top judge chides ‘most corrupt’ SRB

Salman Afzaal family

Family of Canada attack victims thanks Pakistan government for support

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.