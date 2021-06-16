Sindh govt decides on dates for class 9, 11 exams

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to take exams for classes 9 and 11 in the province during a meeting headed by Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday.

During a steering committee meeting of the education department, the provincial authorities mulled over the dates for holding exams of classes 9 and 11.

It was agreed to hold exams for class 9 after matric examinations in July – immediately after the grade 10 exams – while papers for class 11 would be held after intermediate exams in August.

It was decided to hold papers for elective subjects as per the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre.

The meeting also announced to issue results for classes matric and intermediate 45 days after the examinations while results for 9 and 11 would be announced later.

It was decided to take practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their premises.

Students who fail to clear examinations will be given passing marks in elective subjects and further marking of compulsory subjects would be made as per the numbers obtained in elective papers.

“Exams would be held for only optional subjects,” according to Ghani. “Examinations from grade one to eight will be held in schools which can announce the dates on their own.”

“If any student fails in optional subjects then he or she would be given passing marks and marks of compulsory subjects will be given on the basis of marks attained in optional subjects. Practical examination will be held in students’ respective schools and colleges and can be conducted after theory papers,” the provincial minister added.

On June 10, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced dates for matric and intermediate papers for all boards across the province.

According to a schedule issued by the Government of Sindh College Education Department, the intermediate exams will begin from July 26 across the province.

Similarly, the matriculation exams will begin on July 5. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken after the HSC-II examinations and assessment.