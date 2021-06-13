HEADLINES

MPAs call on CM, promise full support

By INP

LAHORE: MPAs from the PML-N and the PPP met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday and expressed complete confidence in his leadership and assured him of their full support.
They also lauded the vision of the chief minister for proposing excellent measures of public welfare in the forthcoming budget. The elected representatives also apprised the CM about the problems of their respective constituencies, said a handout issued here.
Buzdar assured them of resolving their issues on priority basis and said that his doors were always open for all. He asserted that the new fiscal year budget would open a new chapter of development and prosperity for the people of the province as substantial funds were being allocated in the budget. More funds would be allocated for education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and other social sectors, he added.
The chief minister said that separate development packages had been devised for all districts. The negative politics of the conspirators had been buried forever. Now the politics of public service would prevail instead of politics of anarchy, he added.
He said that there was no room for corruption and corrupt elements in Naya (new) Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Without caring for criticism, the journey of public service would be further accelerated, he said adding that the negative politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had met its logical end and people had rejected the politics of chaos.
The PDM’s end was quite a lesson for those who were engaged in the negative politics, he added. The attempts of opposition to divide the nation failed miserably, he added. The people of Pakistan were well aware and would never be fooled by the corrupt elements, he said.
Those who met the Chief Minister included Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghias-ud-Din, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Raees Nabeel Ahmed and Ghazanfar Abbas and Azhar Abbas Chandia. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Younis Ansari and Masood Majeed were also present.

Previous articleBilawal slams govt over imposition of Rs375bn worth of taxes
Next articleHBL PSL 2021: Islamabad United bounce back to dethrone Lahore Qalandars from points table
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Bilawal slams govt over imposition of Rs375bn worth of taxes

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the federal government for "not sparing a single thing of public's use from taxation,"...
Read more
HEADLINES

G7 agrees 1 billion Covid vaccine donation: communique

Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N accuses govt of manipulating budget numbers

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has accused the government of manipulating numbers in the budget presented for the next fiscal years. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the senior...
Read more
HEADLINES

Four labourers die of suffocation in Quetta

QUETTA: Four young labourers, including three brothers, died of suffocation due to filling of gas in a water well they were working at in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Information minister urges apex court to address constitutional crisis in Sindh

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday urged the Supreme Court to enforce Article 140-A of the Constitution in Sindh to address what he termed as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 170,000 youngsters have completed courses in high-tech trades: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs said on Sunday that investment in skill development of the youth had started paying...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Netanyahu goes today

Benjamin Netanyahu is set to leave office today after the Knesset votes him out of office, and install Naftali Bennett in his place. The...

HBL PSL 2021: Islamabad United bounce back to dethrone Lahore Qalandars from points table

MPAs call on CM, promise full support

Bilawal slams govt over imposition of Rs375bn worth of taxes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.