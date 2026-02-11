NA passes resolution honouring armed forces’ sacrifices in war on terror

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to the Armed Forces for their “unparalleled sacrifices” in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming that the martyrs’ sacrifices would not go in vain.

The resolution, moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, underscored the nation’s unwavering support for the armed forces and commended their professionalism, bravery, and dedication in safeguarding national security, stability, and peace.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Khawaja Asif strongly criticised recent remarks by Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai about the Pakistan Army, terming them irresponsible and an attempt to malign a national institution.

He said the Army represented the federation and drew its strength from all provinces and minority communities, calling it “the force of entire Pakistan.” Sharing figures, the minister said that over the past five years, 3,141 personnel—including officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans—had embraced martyrdom in the fight against terrorism, belonging to all parts of the country.

He said such sacrifices must not be undermined, adding that the office of the Opposition Leader carried dignity and responsibility. The war against terrorism, he stressed, was a collective national struggle and not confined to any single province or region.

During the Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Danyal Chaudhary informed the House that departments under the ministry were undertaking initiatives to promote information, media, and digital literacy.

He said the Press Council of Pakistan was supporting media literacy through internships and seminars, while Radio Pakistan was playing a key role in promoting responsible information use, digital awareness, and countering misinformation through programmes broadcast in 23 languages, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

The House also adopted a motion expressing gratitude to the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament in March last year.

Several bills were introduced, including amendments related to citizenship, cannabis regulation, names and emblems, national archives, housing authority, and senior citizens in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The session was adjourned to reconvene on Thursday at 11am.