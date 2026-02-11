Judicial commission invites public evidence in Gul Plaza fire probe

KARACHI: The judicial commission formed to investigate the Gul Plaza tragedy has issued a public notice seeking information and evidence from citizens following its inaugural meeting.

The first session of the commission was held under the chairmanship of Justice Agha Faisal and was attended by the Karachi commissioner, as well as the provincial law and interior secretaries.

In its public notice, the commission called upon individuals possessing relevant information, eyewitness accounts, or factual details related to the Gul Plaza fire to come forward and assist the inquiry. Citizens have been asked to submit material evidence and accounts via email no later than February 20 at gpi-coi@shc.gov.com.

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput has approved the establishment of a dedicated secretariat for the commission within the SHC premises to facilitate its proceedings.

Justice Faisal has also directed the Karachi commissioner to notify the required staff for the commission, including a registrar, a focal person, and relevant experts to support the investigation.

The commission has been mandated to examine the facts and circumstances surrounding the Gul Plaza fire and will submit its findings upon completion of the probe.