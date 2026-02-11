Terrorists commander among three killed as Police foil major assault on Bannu checkpost

BANNU: Three terrorists, including a key commander, were killed and nine others injured after police repelled a coordinated assault on the Khuni Khel police post in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, a large group of heavily armed militants launched a pre-dawn attack in an apparent bid to overrun the post, attempting to encircle it from multiple directions. Security personnel responded swiftly, engaging the attackers in an intense exchange of fire.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bannu Region Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi, reinforcements—including the Quick Response Force and Rapid Response Force—were dispatched to the scene. The coordinated counterattack forced the militants to retreat.

Among those killed was commander Umar Azam alias Khazmati, while another militant was identified as Shahidullah. The identity of the third slain attacker is being ascertained. One police officer sustained minor injuries during the encounter and is reported to be out of danger.

In apparent retaliation, militants also attempted attacks on Police Station Ahmadzai and Fateh Khel police post later Tuesday night. However, security personnel successfully repelled both assaults, forcing the attackers to flee.

DIG Sajjad Khan commended the bravery and professionalism of the police personnel and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards. “There is no place for terrorists in Bannu. They will be eliminated,” he said, adding that the region would soon be cleared of militant elements.

Separate attack in DI Khan

In a separate incident in Dera Ismail Khan district, unidentified assailants opened fire on the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kulachi from forested areas along a roadside ambush.

Following the attack, Al-Barq Force, Elite Force, and district police launched a large-scale search and strike operation under the supervision of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada. SDPO Suburb Circle Kashif Sattar and SDPO Kulachi Aslam Khan Baloch led operations in Hathala, Budh, Mor, and Sahi areas.

Police, assisted by the Bomb Disposal Squad, raided suspected hideouts and conducted door-to-door searches. Thirteen suspects, including alleged facilitators of the attackers, were taken into custody.

Authorities said investigations are underway, checkpoints have been established, and strict monitoring of the affected areas continues.