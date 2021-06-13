HEADLINES

Bilawal slams govt over imposition of Rs375bn worth of taxes

By TLTP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the federal government for “not sparing a single thing of public’s use from taxation,” saying the decision to impose nearly Rs375 billion worth of taxes on the masses is an “injustice.”

“The government’s decision to impose taxes on phone calls and then immediately retracting the decision shows that it is confused,” said Bilawal in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the federal government is afraid of the public’s reaction to the storm of heavy taxes imposed on them. The PPP chief quipped, “He rejected the pickpocketing of the common man at the behest of the PTIMF.” He vowed to continue unveiling Prime Minister Khan’s anti-people economic measures.”

Two days ago, Bilawal had condemned the budget proposed by the federal government, calling it an “economic attack on Pakistanis”.

The PPP chairman, in a statement, said PTI would not be permitted to “play with the nation’s future”, vowing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan “to conduct an economic massacre of the people.”

Reiterating PM Imran Khan was “deaf, dumb, and blind” to the plight of the average citizen, he said: “The year might have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man’s house is still being deprived of necessities.”

Condemning PM Khan for his “lack of empathy towards the underprivileged”, Bilawal said through the new budget, the premier had made his “enmity” towards the poor people clear. “He has exposed his anti-people agenda with the new budget,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that while the government was busy presenting “false facts” through the Economic Survey 2020-21 and claiming that the nation is flourishing, government employees protested against inflation outside the Parliament.

“People are now retaliating because they are aware of the puppet prime minister’s empty promises,” he said, adding: “They know it is Imran Khan’s habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to provide relief to the common man.”

Previous articleCITY NOTES: Boxing lessons for seamen
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

G7 agrees 1 billion Covid vaccine donation: communique

Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N accuses govt of manipulating budget numbers

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has accused the government of manipulating numbers in the budget presented for the next fiscal years. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the senior...
Read more
HEADLINES

Four labourers die of suffocation in Quetta

QUETTA: Four young labourers, including three brothers, died of suffocation due to filling of gas in a water well they were working at in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Information minister urges apex court to address constitutional crisis in Sindh

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday urged the Supreme Court to enforce Article 140-A of the Constitution in Sindh to address what he termed as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 170,000 youngsters have completed courses in high-tech trades: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs said on Sunday that investment in skill development of the youth had started paying...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP suggests LG polls in September-October period

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday recommended holding elections for local governments between September and October. The recommendations forwarded by the provincial government further suggested...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Four labourers die of suffocation in Quetta

QUETTA: Four young labourers, including three brothers, died of suffocation due to filling of gas in a water well they were working at in...

Islamabad records lowest Covid-19 transmission rate

Israel’s Knesset set to vote on new government, ending Netanyahu’s rule

Information minister urges apex court to address constitutional crisis in Sindh

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.