Salman Safdar denies commenting on Imran Khan’s health, submits jail conditions report to SC

ISLAMABAD: Advocate Salman Safdar on Wednesday rejected media reports attributing statements to him regarding the health of PTI founder Imran Khan, clarifying that he had made no such comments following his Supreme Court-ordered meeting at Adiala Jail.

“I needed to speak to the media today, as yesterday false news was attributed to me,” Safdar told reporters. “I did not make any statement regarding PTI founder Imran Khan’s health,” he said, adding that details of his three-hour meeting had been misreported.

Safdar explained that after meeting Imran Khan, he had only stated it would not be appropriate to speak publicly until he submitted his report to the Supreme Court. “It is not appropriate [for me to talk] until I submit the report,” he had said at the time, confirming only that the meeting took place and that he had been granted full access.

He further clarified that he did not brief Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan or PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja regarding the meeting. According to Safdar, both understood that he could not discuss the contents of the report. “I requested them not to discuss anything related to the report. I did not tell them anything, and they respected my opinion,” he said.

Earlier, Aleema Khan had told reporters that Safdar was not permitted to speak on any subject after the meeting, adding that he had only informed them that he met Imran Khan for two hours and that he was “alright.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court appointed Safdar as a friend of the court to assess and report on Imran Khan’s living conditions at Adiala Jail. Acting on court directions, Safdar met the PTI founder and inspected his cell.

Safdar revealed that his report spans seven pages and 22 paragraphs and has been submitted to the apex court. “My first responsibility was to submit the report,” he said, adding that he had fulfilled his duty. He noted that he praised Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and commended the administration of Adiala Jail in his report.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi had directed that Safdar be treated with respect and granted unhindered access during his visit. The bench, comprising CJP Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, instructed Safdar to visit the jail barrack and submit a written report on the PTI founder’s living conditions and available facilities by Wednesday.