NATIONAL

KP suggests LG polls in September-October period

By INP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday recommended holding elections for local governments between September and October.

The recommendations forwarded by the provincial government further suggested that elections in the former tribal areas would be held separately.

“The elections in rest of the districts will be held on the same day,” it said as the cabinet would now mull over the recommendations on Monday.

The Administration Department of the KP government has issued a 40-point agenda for the meeting that would also discuss measures to stem Covid-19 spread, the vaccination process, the inclusion of liver treatment in Insaf Sehat Card and approval of funds for tribal areas.

Laws relating to shelter homes, ordinance on safeguarding rivers and other key measures would also be discussed during the cabinet meeting.

Earlier, it was reported that the local bodies elections in KP will be held in a phased manner. The new local government system will comprise the district, tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils.

Officials have compiled recommendations to keep the number of councillors less than the preceding local bodies systems. “It has also been recommended for direct election for the Tehsil Nazim”, sources said.

“Under the new system, seven tehsil councils have been established in Peshawar,” officials said.

The KP local bodies system completed its tenure in August 2020 and the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of tenure under the Election Act, 2017.

INP

