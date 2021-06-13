Murad returns after US visit

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah returned from the United States early on Sunday after a private visit. He reached Karachi via a private airline’s flight.

He had departed for the US on a three-day visit last week, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister Office said.

Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, is scheduled to unveil the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on June 15.

In a separate development, an accountability court has fixed June 30 for his indictment in the Nooriabad power project reference.

The decision was announced during a hearing into fake bank accounts, the Nooriabad project and money laundering cases on Tuesday.

The project was launched in 2014 under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs13 billion in which the Sindh government holds 49 percent shares and a private company owns the remaining 51 percent.

Shah, who was an adviser to then-chief minister Qaim Ali Shah on finance and energy, has been accused of misuse of authority and award of contracts without feasibility of the projects causing Rs8 billion loss to the national exchequer.