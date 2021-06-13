NATIONAL

Over 170,000 youngsters have completed courses in high-tech trades: Dar

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs said on Sunday that investment in skill development of the youth had started paying dividends as more than 170,000 candidates completed their courses in high-tech trades from public and private universities under the skill scholarship programme.

He said the government had disbursed an amount of Rs10 billion among the youth under the initiative.

Young people were getting training in the courses of their choice under the technical and vocational institutes, he said.

Dar said billions of rupees had been allocated for the youth as the government was striving to extend every possible technical and financial assistance in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged young people to reap the benefits of the programme, aimed at creating job opportunities for the young population in the local and international market.

Dar also shared the success story of Nadia Hassan Bangash who got an online job after completing the course in coding and device management from the National University of Technology in Islamabad.

He posted her documentary on his Twitter account, saying Bangash had set an example for other young people.

APP

NATIONAL

