Punjab budget likely to be unveiled on Monday

By TLTP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has planned to put together a budget of about Rs2,600 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22, with the development sector eyeing Rs560 billion this year, and is expected to lay it before the provincial assembly on Monday.

For the ongoing projects, the provincial government has recommended setting aside around Rs250 billion. It is also expected that the development budget for education and health see a raise of 1.5 per cent in this budget, while for Sehat Card, a health insurance initiative, Rs60 billion have been recommended.

For Punjab’s road infrastructure, the province is to set aside Rs30 billion under PSDP and for Covid-hit business sectors, a package worth Rs50 billion is being suggested.

Separately for South Punjab development programmes, it is anticipated that a budget amounting to Rs196 billion has been earmarked for which a distinct budget book will be laid out.

The allocations under different heads are likely to be: Rs20 billion for agriculture development schemes; Rs100 billion for 38 districts’ development projects; Insaf school up-gradation programme will got Rs8 billion; Rs3 billion for green infrastructure programme; and Rs300 million for subsidising various development projects.

