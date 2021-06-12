NATIONAL

Islamabad, Riyadh for implementing decisions taken during PM’s Saudi visit

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together for early and effective implementation of the decisions taken by leadership of the two countries during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the kingdom.

The agreement came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral organisations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Saudi foreign minister apprised Qureshi of the challenges related to organising Hajj this year and the measures taken by the kingdom in the larger interest of public health.

Qureshi expressed confidence in the decisions taken in public interest by the kingdom. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

Previous articlePunjab budget likely to be unveiled on Monday
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NAB arrests Khursheed Shah’s son from court premises

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday arrested Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah’s son, MPA Farrukh Shah, from the premises of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal terms budget anti-people, anti-poor

KARACHI: Terming the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 an economic attack on Pakistanis, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin rules out chance of any mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Ruling out the chances of bringing any mini-budget, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the budget 2021-22 focuses on uplift of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Joint chiefs of staff committee chairman receives highest Jordan military award

ISLAMABAD: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chief Gen Nadeem Raza called on his Jordan counterpart Major General Youssef Ahmed Al-Hnaity in Amman, Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rights abuses in held Kashmir threaten world peace, Pakistan tells UN

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Friday told the UN General Assembly that sanctioned violations of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and the tension between the...
Read more
NATIONAL

1,194 new Covid-19 infections, 57 more deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Friday registered 1,194 new coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Saturday. The NCOC said in a statement...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Kashmiri woman inspires with 20 years of service to wildlife

SRINAGAR: On the evening of June 2, Aliya Mir in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) received a call to rescue a snake from...

10-shot penalty to Mark Hensby for using low-spin ball at Palmetto Championship

At least 13 people wounded in Austin shooting

Blasts on buses in western Kabul kill at least 7

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.