Islamabad, Riyadh for implementing decisions taken during PM’s Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together for early and effective implementation of the decisions taken by leadership of the two countries during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the kingdom.

The agreement came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral organisations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Saudi foreign minister apprised Qureshi of the challenges related to organising Hajj this year and the measures taken by the kingdom in the larger interest of public health.

Qureshi expressed confidence in the decisions taken in public interest by the kingdom. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.