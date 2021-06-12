Training corresponding to evolving threats imperative: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threats is imperative for maintaining operational readiness.

The army chief said this during his visit to Sialkot and Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he witnessed different military drills, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS attended the closing session of the corps level war game at Sialkot where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise.

The war game was based on the defensive operations cycle of a corps under a conventional battle field environment in line with operational and planning directives of the Pakistan Army.

The COAS appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir.

Later, the army chief also visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of corps level field exercise “Takskheer-e-Jabal”.

The COAS was briefed about conduct of the ongoing exercise aimed at enhancing preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in mountainous and semi-mountainous areas. Troops rehearsed tactical and operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions.

General Bajwa also interacted with the participating troops.

Appreciating the hard work, high morale and professionalism of troops, the COAS expressed satisfaction over conduct of the exercise.