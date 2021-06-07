Opinion

Covid-19 SOPs

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Balochistan is a province where the majority live but there is no any follower of SOPs. As well as they are not ready to follow the SOPs.Due to this irresponsibility day by day lots of people are death.    COVID-19 take place in 2019  and now it is 2021 but during these  years I don’t see any person who follows SOPs.Covid-19 don’t let,s to breath. I request to all the fellow beings to take of themselves as well as other because COVID-19 is increasing day by day.

Daniyal Anwar 

Kolahoo Tump

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

