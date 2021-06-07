Covid-19 SOPs

Balochistan is a province where the majority live but there is no any follower of SOPs. As well as they are not ready to follow the SOPs.Due to this irresponsibility day by day lots of people are death. COVID-19 take place in 2019 and now it is 2021 but during these years I don’t see any person who follows SOPs.Covid-19 don’t let,s to breath. I request to all the fellow beings to take of themselves as well as other because COVID-19 is increasing day by day.

Daniyal Anwar

Kolahoo Tump