NATIONAL

Govt to vaccinate all CNIC holders by year end: official

By INP

ISLAMABAD: National Health Services Regulations Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday said that the health department was on track to administer Covid-19 vaccination to almost 70 percent of the targeted population by December 2021.

“Over 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses will reach the country soon,” she said while talking to a news channel.

“Government’s strategy is to maintain a balance between the safety of our population and their social well-being and economic sustainability”, she added.

The Pfizer vaccine will only be utilized in limited areas of the country where the ultracold chain would be available for its storage during the ongoing vaccination campaign, she said.

A special refrigerator would be used to store the Pfizer BioNtech and other vaccines in future, she added.

“Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which is a challenge for developing countries where we will have difficulties in maintaining a cold chain”, Hamid said.

Hamid said registration was open for the entire national population who are above 18 years of age, which is approved by health experts for Covid-19 vaccination.

The government is administering the Sinopharm, CanSino, SinoVac and AstraZeneca vaccines free of cost, she said.

Hamid said now people were more aware of vaccine and vaccination centres were witnessing a number of people who were visiting centres and registering themselves for vaccination.

INP

