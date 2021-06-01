NATIONAL

10 killed, 3 injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people were killed and three others injured in different rain-related incidents in Punjab on Monday evening, media reported.

According to the reports, a roof collapsed in the Tariqabad area of Okara during a thunderstorm, leaving eight people dead and three injured.

Local people and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The deceased included three women, four children and a man, while the identity of the injured is not known yet.

In another incident, a person died after a wall fell on him when he was walking beside it in the Hujra Shah Muqeem city of the Okara district.

Another man lost his life after he was hit by lightning in the Toba Tek Singh district.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday predicted thunderstorms along with strong winds in different parts of the country.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

