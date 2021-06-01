NATIONAL

Mir to remain off-air until probe into contentious speech completed: Geo

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A day after Geo News took journalist Hamid Mir off-air, removing him as host of Capital Talk programme, the media house on Tuesday said it removed the anchor for potential “violation of policy and law” during a speech he delivered last week.

Mir on Friday made a fiery speech at a rally in support of a vlogger, Asad Ali Toor, who was beaten up by three unidentified men outside his apartment in Islamabad the previous day.

In his speech, Mir had “threatened” to “identify those responsible” for what he claimed was a spate of recent attacks on journalists in Pakistan. He also implied the involvement of the security agencies but did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

“The Editorial Committee [of Jang Group] and lawyers will check for violation of policy and law” during the speech which received “backlash from different segments of society”, the group said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“It becomes difficult for the Group and its editors to take ownership of the content that is delivered outside the purview, input and guidance of its editors, and which are not fact checked and approved by the editorial teams,” it said.

The anger, disappointment and frustration that Hamid Mir and other journalists feel on fellow colleagues being attacked is a shared and grave concern,” it said. “But better ways and means exist on how to channel that energy for productive gains for the safety of journalism and journalists.”

The group, which in the past has been accused of tax evasion to the tune of $13 million, said its reporters were “financially strangulated more than any other media organisation”, adding it “has lost more than Rs10 billion to keep viewers and readers informed”.

Geo News’ move drew swift condemnation by journalists, politicians, and members of civil society groups. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists asked the group to explain whether the step was taken under government pressure.

“The PFUJ, Human Rights Commission, Pakistan Bar associations, PBA, APNS, AEMEND, CPNE as well as international human and media rights organisations all have advocated on many occasions that the government must proactively protect journalists and act against the perpetrators but no respite has been given till now,” the statement said.

Previous articleWho benefits? US debates fairest way to share spare vaccine
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran, UAE crown prince affirm brotherly ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday wherein the two...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS emphasises Pakistan’s resolve to confront terrorism

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command & Staff College Quetta on Monday and addressed officers and faculty there. The address...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA summons journalist Asad Ali Toor for ‘defamation’ inquiry

Asad Ali Toor, a journalist and YouTuber, has been issued summons by the Federal Investigation Agency to appear before the body to provide a...
Read more
HEADLINES

K-Electric CEO directed to resolve Karachi’s power breakdowns issue

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail "continued unannounced load shedding" and has directed the K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi to take personal interest in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt, opposition trade barbs on PMDA ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that new media law will be beneficial for the media workers. In a tweet on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gwadar Port becomes operational, expected to generate considerable economic activity and jobs

GWADAR: After becoming fully operational, the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone would generate economic activities of around $10 billion per annum, besides creating...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after French Open withdrawal

PARIS: Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world number two withdrew from the French Open...

Epaper – June 1 LHR 2021

Epaper – June 1 KHI 2021

Epaper – June 1 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.