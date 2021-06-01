Imran habitual of making tall claims: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday claimed making tall claims is the habit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that the poverty ratio is proving wrong the claims of the government regarding economic growth. The nation has already rejected the “photoshopped” economic development, he added.

Earlier, Bilawal said that he will not let the “PTIMF” budget approve by the parliament as an anti-public government cannot make a people-friendly budget.

The PPP chairman said that the passing of the budget made by the “International Monetary Fund employees” will be an attack against the country’s sovereignty.

He said Prime Minister Imran announces before every budget that this will be the year of progress.

Bilawal also bashed the government for taking loans over tough conditions and imposing unbearable taxes. He said the only parameter of progress in civilized societies is the prosperity of the poor.