NATIONAL

Call for protection of civilians in conflicts, no immunity for war laws’ violators

By APP

NEW YORK: Pakistan called for reinforcing the concept of protection of civilians and accountability in all situations of armed conflict, including in Palestine and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, asserting there should be no impunity for violators of international law.

“The goal of protection of civilians is best served by preventing the outbreak of an armed conflict in the first place,” Pakistan Ambassador at UN Munir Akram said in a statement submitted to the Security Council which held an open debate on Tuesday on keeping civilians free from harm in an armed conflict situation.

In this regard, the ambassador urged the 15-member body to address the root causes of emerging and long-standing conflicts, including Palestine and Kashmir, and promote just and peaceful solutions.

He said Indian moves since August 5, 2019, to impose what its leaders call a “final solution” for occupied Kashmir constitute grave violations of Security Council resolutions and international law.

These actions, he said, include: “Cordon and search operations and fake encounters to the extra-judicial killing of young men, indiscriminate use of live ammunition against peaceful protestors, including pellet guns, collective punishments to destroy entire neighborhoods, arbitrary detention of Kashmiri political leaders, and thousands of young boys on trumped-up charges, targeting of civilians in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, and forced seizure of private land and attempts to change the demography and convert its Muslim-majority state to a minority.”

“Those responsible for such grave and consistent breaches of human rights and international humanitarian laws in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir must be held accountable,” Ambassador Akram said.

“Unfortunately,” he said, “neither the resolutions of the Security Council nor the UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy, provide credible means of offering either protection or justice to civilian victims of terrorism or state terrorism.”

Pakistan has been a principal victim of externally sponsored terrorism, having lost nearly 80,000 civilians and troops in the fight against the menace of terrorism. Pakistan, he added, conducted well-planned campaigns to root out terrorists operating from its soil, but still continue to face cross-border terrorism sponsored by adversaries.

“The Security Council resolutions on counter-terrorism do not authorise the use of force on the territory of other states without the express authorization of the Security Council,” he said.

“Nor do they justify compromising the requirement for proportionality in the use of force.”

Akram also called for accountability for civilian casualties caused as “collateral damage” by indiscriminate use of force.

“As an occupying power, Israel has no right of self-defence under international law,” he said, adding that its use of force against the occupied and besieged Palestinians was illegal. “On the contrary,” he added. “It is the Palestinian people who have the right to struggle ‘by all possible means to secure freedom from foreign occupation.”

False equivalence between the occupier and the occupied is morally and legally untenable, he observed, noting that it had given Israel the sense of impunity to use indiscriminate and disproportionate force, including the aerial bombing of Gaza, resulting in the death of over 200 people, including children.

“Such attacks amount to collective punishment of civilians and constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.”

“There should be no impunity for such violations,” Ambassador Akram said.

Previous articleNADRA issues identity cards to Afghan refugees
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NADRA issues identity cards to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has issued smart identity cards to registered Afghan refugees residing in the country. The Proof of Registration cards are...
Read more
NATIONAL

General public vaccine registration to start as third peak slows down

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to start giving the general public Covid-19 vaccinations, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced Wednesday, as targeted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vlogger beaten up outside residence

ISLAMABAD: Three unidentified men beat up vlogger and journalist Asad Ali Toor outside his residence in Islamabad late on Tuesday night, reports said. Islamabad police...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi for continuous efforts to awaken world conscience on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to awaken the world conscience, both on humanitarian and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam distances herself from Nisar’s return to political field

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of contacts between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) estranged leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and party president Shehbaz Sharif, party leader Maryam Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

BVI court releases PIA hotels, assets in Reko Diq case verdict reversal

A British Virgin Islands high court has saved Pakistan International Airlines from a $6 billion payout to Tethyan Copper Company by voiding the verdict...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus tears through India, night watchman Sagar Kumar thinks constantly about getting vaccines for himself and his family of five...

Vlogger beaten up outside residence

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

Epaper – May 26 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.