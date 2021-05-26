NATIONAL

NADRA issues identity cards to Afghan refugees

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has issued smart identity cards to registered Afghan refugees residing in the country.

The Proof of Registration cards are legal identification document and include enhanced security features, said a press statement issued on Wednesday.

The issuance of the card is part of the government-led and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees-supported Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise.

This DRIVE is verifying the information of 1.4 million registered Afghan-national refugees in the country and will issue them with PoR cards based on the same technology used in Computerised National Identity Cards for Pakistan nationals.

Refugees after completing a drive verification interview will receive a notification message, advising them about the collection of the cards.

“The drive exercise is a collaborated effort of the government/Ministry of States and Frontier Regions and UNHCR, with the technical assistance of NADRA,” said Saleem Khan, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees in Pakistan.

About three million Afghans live in Pakistan, with more in Iran, many of them struggling to get full access to education, health and employment.

UNHCR Pakistan Representative Noriko Yoshida appreciated the campaign for taking the exercise forward, and termed it an important opportunity to strengthen the protection of refugees and better understand existing needs in the community.

“DRIVE will provide updated information about registered Afghan refugees and their immediate family members in Pakistan. This will allow us to better plan and deliver our support to the Government of Pakistan and refugees, as well as the communities hosting them”, Yoshida said.

A NADRA spokesperson said the cards were multi-biometric, offering new possibilities for identity verification, including in the banking sector.

DRIVE is also part of a wider effort to assist displaced refugees through the Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees. The exercise will help collect data on the educational and professional backgrounds of refugees. This information will enhance support for those who may in the future return voluntarily to Afghanistan.

The exercise is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Measures are in place at all DRIVE sites to mitigate Covid-19 risks through enhanced hygiene, physical distancing, and the scheduling of set numbers of appointments each day.

Previous articleGeneral public vaccine registration to start as third peak slows down
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

General public vaccine registration to start as third peak slows down

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to start giving the general public Covid-19 vaccinations, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced Wednesday, as targeted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vlogger beaten up outside residence

ISLAMABAD: Three unidentified men beat up vlogger and journalist Asad Ali Toor outside his residence in Islamabad late on Tuesday night, reports said. Islamabad police...
Read more
Top Headlines

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi for continuous efforts to awaken world conscience on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to awaken the world conscience, both on humanitarian and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam distances herself from Nisar’s return to political field

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of contacts between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) estranged leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and party president Shehbaz Sharif, party leader Maryam Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

BVI court releases PIA hotels, assets in Reko Diq case verdict reversal

A British Virgin Islands high court has saved Pakistan International Airlines from a $6 billion payout to Tethyan Copper Company by voiding the verdict...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Vlogger beaten up outside residence

ISLAMABAD: Three unidentified men beat up vlogger and journalist Asad Ali Toor outside his residence in Islamabad late on Tuesday night, reports said. Islamabad police...

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

Epaper – May 26 ISB 2021

Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to clinch series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.