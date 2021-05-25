Sindh notifies additional restrictions amid surge in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed additional restrictions due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the province.

Sindh’s Home Department issued a notification, restricting unnecessary movement of people after 8pm from Tuesday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to the notification, movement of vehicles will remain restricted after 8pm as only people having valid reasons will be allowed to venture out.

However, vehicles deployed for emergency, official duties and delivery of goods will remain exempted from the restriction.

All kinds of private parties, functions and marriages at home or private places with more than ten participants will be restricted.

Restaurants will remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dinning as only home delivery, takeaway and drive through services will be allowed till midnight.

Moreover, all parks, including walking and jogging tracks, shall also remain closed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sindh government had decided to extend the coronavirus restrictions for another two weeks.

A meeting of the provincial coronavirus body was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and it was attended by ministers, health experts, and police officials.

The health secretary, while briefing the meeting, had said that 13.97 percent of cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi between May 15 and 21, 10.83 percent from Hyderabad, and 5.40 percent from other districts.

The meeting was further informed that some 213 people had died from the disease in the last 30 days, out of which 164 were on ventilators.

The meeting had decided that tourist attractions, beaches and amusement parks will remain closed for another two weeks.

“The educational institutions in the province would be opened when the Covid-19 situation would improve,” the chief minister had said, and directed the education minister to take the necessary measures to vaccinate teachers at all educational institutions.