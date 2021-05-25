NATIONAL

Maryam distances herself from Nisar’s return to political field

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of contacts between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) estranged leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and party president Shehbaz Sharif, party leader Maryam Nawaz has distanced herself from the separated member, saying Nisar has nothing to do with the PML-N affairs.

Speaking to reporters, Maryam said that Nisar is no more in the party and there is no truth in reports of his secret meetings with the party leaders.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also told media that Nisar has left the PML-N and the party will not take him back.

“When you leave your party, the party also leaves you. If Nisar wants to return to the PML-N, he should contact [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif,” said Abbasi.

He said that no one expelled Nisar from the party and he himself left it.

Abbasi said Nisar should contact Nawaz Sharif if it is his decision to come back. “However, it is a bigger question that whether the party will take him back or not? I do not think the party will take him back. I do not see a place for Nisar in the PML-N,” he said.

Commenting on the reports of meetings between Nisar and Shehbaz, Abbasi said that Nisar has no contact with anyone. “We are all his friends for decades. If he could not keep in touch with us and Nawaz, then it would be difficult for him to return,” he said.

Abbasi further said that Shehbaz and Maryam have the same stance over issues. “Everyone has own way of speaking. Maryam plays her role where she is needed. Shehbaz can become prime minister. She will lead the party. Every office is a trust that the party decides,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the matters have been settled for Nisar to take oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly.

The former interior minister will take oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly. He will leave Islamabad for Lahore to take oath.

Nisar could not take oath on Monday due to other issues, including the absence of the speaker and deputy speaker in the Punjab Assembly.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau.

CITY

Sindh notifies additional restrictions amid surge in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed additional restrictions due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the province. Sindh's Home Department issued a notification, restricting unnecessary...

