Journey to State of Medina’s system a constant struggle: PM

Imran expresses grief over death of aviation minister’s brother

By TLTP
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid - HP1EF9R1627O7

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the journey to the system of the State of Medina is a constant struggle in which the role of all sections of society, including religious leaders, is important.

The prime minister was talking to the Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and Council members who called on him on Monday.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for following the guiding principles of Islam to establish justice and get rid of corruption. He said that the core aim of his political struggle is to serve the poor by applying the principles of the state of Medina. He said after observing the West very closely, he has come to the conclusion that only by following the guiding principles of Islam and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Pakistan can become a prosperous and developed country.

The chairman and members of CII paid rich tributes to Imran for his defence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his statement on Islamophobia, and his fight for the rights of Kashmir and the Palestinians.

Separately, the prime minister said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs484 billion in the last three years (2018-2020) in contrast to Rs290 billion recovered during 1999-2017.

“When the government does not protect the criminals and lets investigation agencies and accountability work without interference, it shows in the results being achieved,” the premier remarked on Twitter.

On May 21, the country’s anti-graft body claimed to have recovered Rs23.85 billion in the fake bank accounts scam.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Liaquat Khan, the brother of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan. In his condolence message, he prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Israel-Palestine peace

Since a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians has been agreed upon, there are those who advocate that peace negotiations between the two sides...

