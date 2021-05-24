NATIONAL

NA body directs spot checking of water losses on Punjab-Sindh border

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Monday expressed grave concerns over the loss of 85 percent water between Punjnad and Kotri, Sindh, and directed the Indus River System Authority and the governments of Punjab and Sindh provinces to appoint water inspectors to control water losses.

The direction was given during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources chaired by Nawab Yousaf Talpur MNA.

The committee directed for appointment of water inspectors for spot-checking of water losses and the formation of a committee comprising representatives of Irrigation Departments of Punjab and Sindh and IRSA to examine and control water losses.

The standing committee was informed that the canal system of Punjab is the biggest canal system of the country. The committee was informed that losses of the water in Punjab are only 15 percent of total losses of the country.

But after Punjab border, 85 percent of water losses are recorded between the area of Punjnad and Kotri.

The standing committee was also informed that thousands of cusec of water is being lost in the country, regularly.

The committee expressed its grave concerns over huge water losses. So, the Standing Committee directed that Irrigation Department, Punjab, Irrigation Department, Sindh and IRSA to sit together and examine the reasons of the water losses so that the water losses could be stopped and the saved water could be utilised for the betterment of the agriculture sector.

The standing committee directed that IRSA may deploy inspectors for spot-checking to control water losses and misreporting.

It was informed that after Water Apportionment Accord, 1991, the water was distributed accordingly. After detailed deliberation the standing committee directed the IRSA to ensure the distribution of water among different provinces under Section 2(B) of the Water Apportionment Accord, 1991.

The meeting was presided over by the Standing Committee of National Assembly on Water Resources Chairman Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur through video-link and attended by Members of National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Chaudhry Shokat Ali Bhatti, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Riaz-ul-Haq and Mir Munawwar Ali Talpur.

Saleh Muhammad, parliamentary secretary for water resources was also present in the meeting. Minister for Irrigation Department, Punjab and secretaries, Irrigation Department, Punjab and Sindh attended the meeting through video-link.

The meeting was also attended by the IRSA Chairman director general, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs director general, Pakistan Meteorological Department and senior civil officers of the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

