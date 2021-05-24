HEADLINES

CPEC to open up tremendous opportunities for economic growth, development, says PM Imran Khan

By Mian Abrar
ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan . INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects will open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond.

The premier expressed these views during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong who called on him here at the PM’s House.

“Prime Minister reaffirmed the highest priority accorded by the Government to CPEC and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects, which will open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond,” said an official statement.

The subjects covered during the meeting included Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, the 70thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges.

The PM deeply appreciated Chinese leadership and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Emphasising the time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”, Prime Minister Imran reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enhance and broaden Pakistan-China ties.

The PM recalled his earlier telephone conversation with Premier Li Keqiang, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which is the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese Ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the PM to participate in the ‘CPC and World Political Parties Summit’, to be held in July 2021. The premier graciously accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Ambassador Nong Rong reassured that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and accords high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

