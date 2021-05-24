Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury

Multan Sultans’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the HBL Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth season due to a back injury.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced to hold the remaining PSL 6 matches in UAE after the league in Pakistan was postponed due to increased coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Shahid Afridi experienced pain in his lower back during a training session in Karachi for the upcoming PSL 6 matches, following which he was examined by a doctor and suggested complete rest.

“While training for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg. I am disappointed as I was practicing and training really hard,” Afridi said.

Afridi has been replaced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s spinner Asif Afridi, who would join the Multan Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.