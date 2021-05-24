NATIONAL

Pakistan, US agree to advance practical cooperation

By Staff Report

GENEVA: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to advance practical cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues.

An understanding to this effect came during a meeting of national security advisers of Pakistan and the United States in Geneva.

“Both sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues,” read a statement issued by the office of NSA on Monday.

The national security advisors of Pakistan and the United States met in a first high-level face-to-face contact since the Biden administration took charge.

The meeting between Pakistani NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan is being seen as significant against the backdrop of the current Afghan situation, which observers believe will determine the future of Pak-US cooperation.

The two sides are tight-lipped over the meeting and there has been no explanation as yet on why they opted for a third country for the meeting.

Moeed was only last week appointed as the NSA by the government that had abolished the office after coming into power. The meeting appears to be necessitated by the current situation in Afghanistan where there is a stalemate after little progress in the intra-Afghan talks.

The US troops withdrawal has threatened further instability, and Washington, along with other regional countries, is keen to seek a political deal before the last US soldier leaves the war-ravaged country by September 11.

In addition to bringing peace in Afghanistan, an improvement in the overall bilateral relationship is also a priority for Pakistan. It is believed that the NSA went to Geneva with a brief envisaging the country’s plan on how to expand ties with the US beyond Afghanistan.

The development comes after a top Pentagon official said Pakistan has played an important role in supporting the peace process in Afghanistan. Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F Helvey issued the statement while addressing lawmakers of the Senate Armed Services Committee in the US on Saturday.

He was responding to a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, about his “assessment of Pakistan” and its intelligence agencies and the role expected by both in the future.

“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan also has allowed us to have overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan,” Helvey said. He said the US will continue its conversation with Pakistan because of its support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan.

Previous articleRenaming Qaddafi stadium
Next articleJourney to State of Medina’s system a constant struggle: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Journey to State of Medina’s system a constant struggle: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the journey to the system of the State of Medina is a constant struggle in which the...
Read more
HEADLINES

IPEMC decides to hold exams after June 20

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Committee on Monday unanimously decided to hold examinations after June 20, hence, the announcement in that regard would be...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM visits ISI headquarters, briefed on security situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing on the security situation in the country and the region during a visit to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

CanSino to be available to public by end of the month

A day after Dr Faisal Sultan announced the CanSino would be available by the end of May, the Ministry of National Health Services confirmed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tareen group not involved in transfer of DPO, says PTI MNA

Jahangir Khan Tareen group top leader National Assembly member Raja Riaz on Monday any role in the transfer of a senior police officer in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab challenges SC restoration of 2013 LB system

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the restoration of the local bodies apparatus in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Israel-Palestine peace

Since a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians has been agreed upon, there are those who advocate that peace negotiations between the two sides...

Chaudhry Nisar’s return to politics

Shaukat Tarin out to beard the lion

IPEMC decides to hold exams after June 20

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.