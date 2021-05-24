Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, four other countries

MANAMA: Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its Red List — including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal — from May, 24, the state news agency said.

Bahrain nationals and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining.

Last week, Canada extended until June 21 a ban on direct passenger flights from Pakistan and India after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries.

The measure, first announced on April 22, was set to expire Saturday (May 22).

“Our battle against Covid-19 continues,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra told a news conference.

“On April 22 Transport Canada issued a notice to ban all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days based on public health advice to reduce the importation risk of Covid-19 and its variants,” he said. “We are now extending this measure to June 21.”

The minister noted a “significant reduction” in the number of positive Covid-19 cases arriving on international flights of late.

But “based on public health advice,” he said, “this is not the right time to consider loosening any border control measures.”

All travellers to Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They must also present a negative Covid test before boarding an international flight, and another upon arrival in Canada.