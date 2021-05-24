CITY

Schools reopen in 21 KP districts

By INP

PESHAWAR: Educational activities resumed in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday in line with a National Command and Operations Centre notification issued on May 21 announcing schools in districts with less than five percent Covid-19 transmission rate would reopen from May 24.

The educational institutions were reopened in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio remained below 5 percent — a decision made in line with the NCOC announcement.

As per the NCOC decision, all public and private educational institutions — primary, middle, and higher secondary schools — including cadet colleges, model schools, seminaries, academies, and tuition centers would reopen with strict observance of prescribed guidelines.

The districts where schools were reopened included Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, D I Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas, Karak, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Malakand, Orakzai, Swat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank and Tor Ghar.

Previous articleBahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, four other countries
Next articleMinister urges Nawaz to return
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

KP govt prepares new law to curb illegal constructions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government mulls implementing a comprehensive law to curb illegal constructions and stop the misuse of agricultural land in the province. The...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP CM reshuffles cabinet

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of his ministers, advisers, and special assistants and with immediate...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP suspends recreational activities to curb virus spread

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday appealed to the people not to pay visits to tourist spots during Eidul...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP doctor dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Yet another doctor lost his life to coronavirus in Peshawar on Wednesday as the number of medics who passed away of the contagion...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Coronavirus contagion rate declining in KP: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said that the spread of coronavirus transmission rate was declining in the province and...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab, KP CMs restrict activities after staffers test positive

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) restricted their schedules after several cases of coronavirus were reported from their offices, it emerged...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister urges Nawaz to return

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and, if he does so, the...

Schools reopen in 21 KP districts

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, four other countries

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.