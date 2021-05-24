Schools reopen in 21 KP districts

PESHAWAR: Educational activities resumed in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday in line with a National Command and Operations Centre notification issued on May 21 announcing schools in districts with less than five percent Covid-19 transmission rate would reopen from May 24.

The educational institutions were reopened in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio remained below 5 percent — a decision made in line with the NCOC announcement.

As per the NCOC decision, all public and private educational institutions — primary, middle, and higher secondary schools — including cadet colleges, model schools, seminaries, academies, and tuition centers would reopen with strict observance of prescribed guidelines.

The districts where schools were reopened included Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, D I Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas, Karak, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Malakand, Orakzai, Swat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank and Tor Ghar.