NATIONAL

Minister urges Nawaz to return

By APP
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) arrives at Downing Street for his meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron in central London on April 25, 2015. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the killing of prominent rights activist Sabeen Mahmud who was shot dead minutes after she hosted a seminar on abuses in troubled Baluchistan province. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL / AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and, if he does so, the government would keep him in a safe place with good care.

Talking to reporters at Sukkur Airport on Sunday night, he said that there was no safer place in Pakistan [for Sharif] than prison because he had gone [to London] from one.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics is based on justice, he would never deviate from his foundation, he asserted.

Replying to a question, he said: “The government has received no information about Nawaz Sharif being attacked in London because we are in Pakistan and he is in London.”

If he has been attacked, I would suggest that he should return to his country immediately the minister said.

He further said that the base for the politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan was justice, it was not possible for him to deviate from his promise of politics. The demands of justice must be the same for all.

The minister said that the same should be done in the case of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and if he did not commit any wrongdoing, he would be acquitted but the requirements of the law should be met.

Responding to a question, he said that the coronavirus was spreading at a dangerous pace early on but the situation has since improved after the steps being taken at the government level.

The coronavirus vaccine was a must for everyone […] my family has also been vaccinated, he said, adding, it could reduce the danger to your life.

Previous articleSchools reopen in 21 KP districts
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, four other countries

MANAMA: Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its Red List -- including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal -- from...
Read more
KARACHI

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of marchers packed the main street of Karachi on Sunday to voice solidarity with the people of Palestine. Waving Palestinian flags,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran calls core committee meeting, discusses engagement with Tareen Group

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee on Sunday, wherein they discussed ways to engage with the...
Read more
HEADLINES

APC declares BTK illegal, calls for return to original status

Bahria Town Karachi was declared "illegal and unconstitutional" and "a modern form of colonisation" by an All Parties Conference on Sunday, wherein the APC...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir and tangible actions need to be taken now by the UN whose “credibility is at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gulalai Ismail slammed on receiving award from dubious HR group

ISLAMABAD: The self-exiled Pakistani social activist Gulalai Ismail is in hot water after being nominated for the “2021 International Women’s Rights Award” by an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

India virus death toll passes 300,000, third highest in world

NEW DELHI: India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared...

Johnson to wed fiancee Symonds next summer: report

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Epaper – May 24 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.