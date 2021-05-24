Minister urges Nawaz to return

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and, if he does so, the government would keep him in a safe place with good care.

Talking to reporters at Sukkur Airport on Sunday night, he said that there was no safer place in Pakistan [for Sharif] than prison because he had gone [to London] from one.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics is based on justice, he would never deviate from his foundation, he asserted.

Replying to a question, he said: “The government has received no information about Nawaz Sharif being attacked in London because we are in Pakistan and he is in London.”

If he has been attacked, I would suggest that he should return to his country immediately the minister said.

He further said that the base for the politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan was justice, it was not possible for him to deviate from his promise of politics. The demands of justice must be the same for all.

The minister said that the same should be done in the case of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and if he did not commit any wrongdoing, he would be acquitted but the requirements of the law should be met.

Responding to a question, he said that the coronavirus was spreading at a dangerous pace early on but the situation has since improved after the steps being taken at the government level.

The coronavirus vaccine was a must for everyone […] my family has also been vaccinated, he said, adding, it could reduce the danger to your life.