APHC lauds Qureshi for urging UN chief to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday lauded Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for asking the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Charter and the Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi recently held a meeting with Guterres at New York to discuss the situation in the held region on the sidelines of a special session of the General Assembly on Palestine.

The foreign minister had urged him to use his position to resolve the dispute and press India to rescind its revoking of the region’s semi-autonomous status and to allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

An APHC spokesperson in a statement said Pakistan, being a party to the Kashmir dispute, has a valid mandate to appraise the UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take serious action against the war crimes committed by India in held Kashmir.

Pakistan being a responsible nuclear power was also an ambassador of peace with respect to an early resolution of the dispute, said the statement.

The spokesman thanked Islamabad for its political, moral and diplomatic support to resolve the long-pending dispute and expressed the hope that it would continue to expose Indian barbarism at global forums.