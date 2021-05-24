NATIONAL

APHC lauds Qureshi for urging UN chief to resolve Kashmir dispute

By APP

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday lauded Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for asking the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Charter and the Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi recently held a meeting with Guterres at New York to discuss the situation in the held region on the sidelines of a special session of the General Assembly on Palestine.

The foreign minister had urged him to use his position to resolve the dispute and press India to rescind its revoking of the region’s semi-autonomous status and to allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

An APHC spokesperson in a statement said Pakistan, being a party to the Kashmir dispute, has a valid mandate to appraise the UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take serious action against the war crimes committed by India in held Kashmir.

Pakistan being a responsible nuclear power was also an ambassador of peace with respect to an early resolution of the dispute, said the statement.

The spokesman thanked Islamabad for its political, moral and diplomatic support to resolve the long-pending dispute and expressed the hope that it would continue to expose Indian barbarism at global forums.

Previous articleMinister urges Nawaz to return
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister urges Nawaz to return

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and, if he does so, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, four other countries

MANAMA: Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its Red List -- including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal -- from...
Read more
KARACHI

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of marchers packed the main street of Karachi on Sunday to voice solidarity with the people of Palestine. Waving Palestinian flags,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran calls core committee meeting, discusses engagement with Tareen Group

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee on Sunday, wherein they discussed ways to engage with the...
Read more
HEADLINES

APC declares BTK illegal, calls for return to original status

Bahria Town Karachi was declared "illegal and unconstitutional" and "a modern form of colonisation" by an All Parties Conference on Sunday, wherein the APC...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir and tangible actions need to be taken now by the UN whose “credibility is at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of marchers packed the main street of Karachi on Sunday to voice solidarity with the people of Palestine. Waving Palestinian flags,...

India virus death toll passes 300,000, third highest in world

Johnson to wed fiancee Symonds next summer: report

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.