Uncategorized

Tobacco lobby demands tax relaxations in the name of illicit trade: study

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The tobacco lobby in Pakistan has become so powerful due to its connections in the power corridors that it has been demanding tax relaxations in the name of illicit trade in the country.

This is revealed in a research study titled “Regional Tobacco Tax Regime and Its Implications for Health” that was conducted and released by Sustainable Development Policy Institute [SDPI] – a think-tank in Islamabad.

The study found that the excise duty imposed on cigarettes in Pakistan remained the lowest as compared to other countries of the world, resulting in enormous increase of cigarettes consumption and revenue loss.

The authorities suspect figures fudging to evade tax, it said, adding that while the consumption figures stand at a whopping 86.6 billion cigarettes per year, the official figures by the industry remain restricted to 55 billion only.

The rest is usually blamed on illicit trade, but the volume of illegal trade is not more than 9 percent which is way less than the tall figure of 41 percent being reported by companies, it said.

The government should take strict measures to curtail immense influence of the tobacco lobby over all the legislative bodies and avoid giving tax benefits to multinational companies, it said.

The study said the laws against tobacco products including cigarettes, should be implemented in letter and spirit as well as without any discrimination. Apart from this, the statistically false claim of tobacco companies regarding the illicit trade of cigarettes should be rejected and no favors should be offered to them in taxation, it said.

The ruling elite should also keep distance from the tobacco industry, the study suggested, adding that it is very important because the industry would use it as a vehicle of their influence and interest.

The study suggested that a uniform tax system needs to be enforced at all levels so as to control tax evasion, urging the government to abolish the tier system that was providing tax evasion opportunities to tobacco companies. The single tiered system would help not only strengthen the revenue generation mechanism, but also the problem of illicit trade could be dealt with effectively.

In Pakistan, there are 22 million tobacco users, wherein 60 percent are adolescents. Resultantly, 1.5 million cases of oral cancer are reported by Pakistan Medical Association on a yearly basis.

Previous articleEpaper – May 23 LHR 2021
Next articleAdditional Rs19 billion tax revenue through 30 percent FED on cigarettes
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Additional Rs19 billion tax revenue through 30 percent FED on cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The government can generate at least Rs19 billion in additional tax revenue if the federal excise duty on cigarettes is increased by 30...
Read more
Uncategorized

Massage parlour accused of inflicting injuries, evading responsibility

LAHORE: A local massage parlour in Lahore has been accused of offering massages to clients from untrained personnel, leading to serious injuries to the aforementioned...
Read more
Uncategorized

Govt urged to resolve Malam Jabba resort issue

MARDAN: Lawyers should help stakeholders promote tourism instead of dragging them into litigation and resulting in the subsequent closure of tourism promotion sites. Mardan Bar...
Read more
Uncategorized

PM offered assistance for track and trace system to curb tax evasion in tobacco industry

ISLAMABAD: Stakeholders have offered Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible assistance for the Federal Board of Revenue’s track and trace system to curb...
Read more
Uncategorized

Academics protest HEC chairman’s removal

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUAFA) Punjab President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali, and Dr...
Read more
Uncategorized

Shahbaz Bhatti’s struggle for equal rights, interfaith harmony remembered

LAHORE: Former federal minister for religious minorities Shahbaz Bhatti will always be remembered for his selfless struggle for the equal rights of all citizens...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.