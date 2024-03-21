US pilot jailed for being over legal alcohol limit before transatlantic flight

A U.S. pilot apprehended for exceeding the alcohol limit before a scheduled flight from Edinburgh to New York has received a 10-month prison sentence.

At around 09:15 on June 16 last year, 63-year-old Lawrence Russell was detained by security officers at the airport.

In his hand luggage, two bottles of Jägermeister (a brand of an alcoholic beverage) were discovered, with one being half empty.

A breathalyzer test indicated that the Delta Airlines pilot’s alcohol level was over double the legal limit for flying.

The Edinburgh Sheriff Court was informed that Russell, a Georgia resident, had undergone alcoholism treatment.

The court was informed that Russell’s blood alcohol content was at least 49mg per 100ml of blood, surpassing the legal flying limit of 20mg.

Sheriff Alison Stirling determined that incarceration was necessary both as a punitive measure and to safeguard the public.

It was disclosed in court that Russell was slated to pilot a Boeing 767 from Edinburgh Airport to JFK Airport in New York, with a departure time of 10:35.

Security personnel who chose his luggage for a search noticed Russell in his pilot uniform, complete with a lanyard and a Delta Airline crew pass, and identified him as the luggage’s owner, which held two bottles of the alcoholic beverage.

Prosecutor Matthew Millar stated to the court that one of these bottles was open and half-empty.

Millar explained, “With Mr Russell in a pilot uniform, the police were summoned. “Mr Russell introduced himself to the officers, affirming he was the aircraft’s captain.”

Russell provided a breath sample to the police and was taken to Livingston police station in West Lothian after his arrest, where he gave a blood sample.

The prosecutor noted that upon being cautioned and charged, Russell expressed his fear to the officers.

After Russell’s arrest, the New York-bound flight was canceled, and Delta Airlines assisted all passengers with their travel arrangements.

‘Putting lives in grave danger’

The court also learned that the father of two had two prior convictions for driving under the influence in the USA.

Defence attorney Pamela Rodgers highlighted that her client, a recovering alcoholic, had abstained from alcohol for 277 days and had finished a 12-step rehabilitation program.

Rodgers mentioned that Russell, feeling remorseful, was one of only four pilots ever prosecuted in Scotland for attempting to fly while intoxicated.

Lynne Barrie, the chief prosecutor for Lothian and Borders, commented, “Lawrence Russell’s actions could have endangered many lives; the outcomes might have been disastrous.

“He exhibited a reckless disregard for the safety of his passengers and crew. A commercial pilot is responsible for the lives of many. He could have put all those lives in grave danger.”