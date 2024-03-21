Zardari plays the presidential immunity card in Thatta water supply case

President Asif Ali Zardari submitted a request to the accountability court on thursday, seeking presidential immunity in the Thatta water supply project case.

Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as the President of Pakistan on March 10, marking this his second term in office. He triumphed over the SIC-endorsed Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Zardari, representing a coalition of the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, IPP, PML-Q, and BAP, was the alliance’s collective nominee.

Through his attorney Arshad Tabraiz, the president lodged a petition in the court presided over by AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana. The PPP co-chairman’s lawyer argued in court that the Thatta Water Supply Project case could not proceed against Zardari due to his presidential immunity.

Subsequently, the AC judge deferred the case, calling on the NAB to respond by April 22.

It should be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has implicated Zardari, along with former secretary Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manahil Majeed, and Nadeem Bhutto in this reference.

The NAB explains that the case revolves around the illicit allocation of a Thatta water supply scheme contract to a private firm by the Special Initiative Department.