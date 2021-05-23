Uncategorized

Additional Rs19 billion tax revenue through 30 percent FED on cigarettes

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government can generate at least Rs19 billion in additional tax revenue if the federal excise duty on cigarettes is increased by 30 percent, a group of anti-tobacco activists said on Friday.

The activists have formally submitted this proposal to the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations and urged the government to include these proposals in the upcoming budget.

In the 2-page written proposals, they suggested the government to raise tobacco excise to Rs43 on the low-price tier and Rs135 on the premium tier that would result in 219,000 fewer smokers; 3.8 percent reduction in smoking prevalence among adults; 6.4 percent reduction in smoking intensity among adults.

They said the proposed tax scheme would also help save at least 76,800 lives and Rs19 billion in additional total tax revenue—an increase of at least 14.4 percent from the existing tax collection.

The document shared by the anti-tobacco activists said that tobacco taxes in Pakistan were low and cigarettes were cheap.

The average excise tax share is 45.4 percent of the retail price, much lower than the WHO recommendation that excise tax be at least 70 percent of the retail price, the document said.

It said the cigarette prices in Pakistan are among the lowest in the world, and the effective excise tax rate on cigarettes in 2020-21 is still the same as it was in 2016-17.

The cigarettes in Pakistan became more affordable in 2020-21 from a combination of no change in the federal excise tax and increases in nominal income and inflation. Pakistan is ranked among the worst-performing countries in the Tobacconomics Cigarette Tax Scorecard with a score of less than one on a five-point scale.

The document said that more than 400,000 people are estimated to start smoking in 2020-21.

The anti-tobacco activists said the tobacco use in Pakistan was deadly as around 30 million adults (age 15 +) or about 19.1 percent of adults currently use tobacco.

The tobacco use is the leading cause of deaths due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

In 2017, tobacco use killed an estimated 163,360 people. The poor households spend more of their budget on tobacco as compared to rich households in Pakistan, which leads to reduced spending on basic needs, they added.

Previous articleTobacco lobby demands tax relaxations in the name of illicit trade: study
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Tobacco lobby demands tax relaxations in the name of illicit trade: study

ISLAMABAD: The tobacco lobby in Pakistan has become so powerful due to its connections in the power corridors that it has been demanding tax...
Read more
Uncategorized

Massage parlour accused of inflicting injuries, evading responsibility

LAHORE: A local massage parlour in Lahore has been accused of offering massages to clients from untrained personnel, leading to serious injuries to the aforementioned...
Read more
Uncategorized

Govt urged to resolve Malam Jabba resort issue

MARDAN: Lawyers should help stakeholders promote tourism instead of dragging them into litigation and resulting in the subsequent closure of tourism promotion sites. Mardan Bar...
Read more
Uncategorized

PM offered assistance for track and trace system to curb tax evasion in tobacco industry

ISLAMABAD: Stakeholders have offered Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible assistance for the Federal Board of Revenue’s track and trace system to curb...
Read more
Uncategorized

Academics protest HEC chairman’s removal

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUAFA) Punjab President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali, and Dr...
Read more
Uncategorized

Shahbaz Bhatti’s struggle for equal rights, interfaith harmony remembered

LAHORE: Former federal minister for religious minorities Shahbaz Bhatti will always be remembered for his selfless struggle for the equal rights of all citizens...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.