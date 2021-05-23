World

Nuclear monitoring deal between Iran, IAEA has expired, says House speaker

By Agencies
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament speaker said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog had expired as of May 22, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement,” Fars quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this week it was in talks with Tehran on how to proceed with the monitoring deal.

Previous articleAdditional Rs19 billion tax revenue through 30 percent FED on cigarettes
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to Covid-19 woes

NEW DELHI: India said on Friday it was working to alleviate a shortage of a medicine used to treat a rare fungal disease hitting Covid-19...
Read more
World

Ceasefire holding in Gaza as international aid arrives

JERUSALEM: The ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza was holding on Saturday, as humanitarian aid began to enter the Israeli-blockaded enclave ravaged by...
Read more
World

US seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON: US authorities have confiscated roughly $90,000 from a Utah man who sold footage of a woman being fatally shot during the January 6...
Read more
World

Analysis: In Mideast turmoil, Palestinians find rare unity

JERUSALEM: Over the past weeks, as stun grenades echoed off Jerusalem’s walls, rockets streaked out of Gaza, West Bank protesters burned tires and Israeli...
Read more
World

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack

LONDON: The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its...
Read more
HEADLINES

Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, injure 20 Palestinians despite ceasefire

A ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding on Friday, but there have been...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.