Opinion

Preventing child rape

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Child Rape is still one of the biggest issues in Pakistan. Last year, the executive director of Sahil, Manizeh Bano said the cases of sexual assault after kidnapping had increased by 91 percent compared to 2019. While it is true that the government has punished the perpetrators of this crime, there is yet a lot to be done before this crime is significantly reduced. To reduce child rape, the government needs to understand why child rape is happening in the first place so that they can make effective policies to reduce it. In order to make effective policies the government should, first of all, hold a survey which would discover the causes of child rape. After that, the government should make policies according to the information collected. If the method mentioned above is implemented child rape could be prevented in the future.

Hafsa Hussain

- Advertisement -

KARACHI

Previous articleBTK declared illegal by APC, calls for return to original status
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Inventing good news

The National Accounts Committee’s GDP projection for the current fiscal year of 2020-2021 seems as self-serving as it is convenient. At 3.94 percent, it...
Read more
Editorials

Questions of citizenship

The Hafiz Hamdullah case and covid-19 vaccinations pose essentially the same question. The former JUI(F) Senator from Balochistan, Hafiz Hamdullah, had his CNIC restored by...
Read more
Comment

Vaccinating the world in a much-improved way

‘The World Trade Organization and WHO to convene major vaccine-producing countries and manufacturers to get agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfer arrangements for...
Read more
Comment

The sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go in vain

In the annals of history, nations and peoples are often blessed with leaders, guides and activists who play singular roles providing leadership that transcends...
Read more
Comment

The blood moon and the Gaza conflict

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated into a broader war, with Israel striking targets in Gaza.  It was the night of April 13, the...
Read more
Letters

Honour killings

Pakistan has one of the highest rates of honour killing, reporting 1000 cases each year. On paper, that may be nothing more than a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

‘Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir and tangible actions need to be taken now by the UN whose “credibility is at...

Gulalai Ismail slammed on receiving award from dubious HR group

Vaccinating the world in a much-improved way

The sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go in vain

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.