Preventing child rape

Child Rape is still one of the biggest issues in Pakistan. Last year, the executive director of Sahil, Manizeh Bano said the cases of sexual assault after kidnapping had increased by 91 percent compared to 2019. While it is true that the government has punished the perpetrators of this crime, there is yet a lot to be done before this crime is significantly reduced. To reduce child rape, the government needs to understand why child rape is happening in the first place so that they can make effective policies to reduce it. In order to make effective policies the government should, first of all, hold a survey which would discover the causes of child rape. After that, the government should make policies according to the information collected. If the method mentioned above is implemented child rape could be prevented in the future.

Hafsa Hussain

- Advertisement -

KARACHI