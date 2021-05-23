Nisar to take oath in Punjab Assembly after three years

LAHORE: Veteran politician and MPA-elect Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will take oath in the Punjab Assembly on Monday, he confirmed Sunday.

Nisar contested the 2018 general elections from two National Assembly and two provincial seats, losing all but from the PP-10 (Rawalpindi-V) seat. He has, however, not taken his oath.

“I have consulted my associates and the people of my constituency and will be taking oath in the Punjab Assembly tomorrow, on Monday,” a statement issued by his office said.

Nisar, a former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart, parted ways with his party of more than 35 years in 2019 after developing differences with deposed prime minister and party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

In his statement, Nisar said his agreement to take the oath did not mean he had changed his stance and that he would neither take his salary, nor avail the perks provided to legislators.

He further said that he had decided to take the oath almost three years after winning the seat so as to take control of the political situation in his constituency.

Boycotting the by-election and leaving the political turf unoccupied [for rivals] will be a major political mistake, he said.

He said it wouldn’t be sensible to participate in the by-polls without becoming a member of the provincial assembly.