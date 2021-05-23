CITY

KP govt prepares new law to curb illegal constructions

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government mulls implementing a comprehensive law to curb illegal constructions and stop the misuse of agricultural land in the province.

The sources said that KP Local Government Department, with the help of a foreign aid agency, has drafted the ‘Land Use and Building Control Act’ which also recommends the establishment of a Land Use and Building Control Council.

Under the act, the provincial government will formulate housing schemes keeping in view the needs of urban areas. The plans will be prepared by the District Planning Committee and will be submitted to the council for approval while changes in the plan and its inclusion in the infrastructure plan will also be re-submitted to the council.

Under the act, approval must be obtained for every building and every type of planning related to land use on the district level. According to the draft prepared by the provincial government, it will be mandatory to submit details within three months of approval of any type of construction and use of the land plan.

According to LG sources, currently, action is being taken under the Local Government Act, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Areas Development Authorities Act, Peshawar Development Authority Act and Galyat Development Authority Act, however, the officials said that there are some ambiguities that will be addressed by the new act.

The draft of the act said that Chief Planning Control Officers will be appointed in the Local Government Department for implementation of the law. The officials said that currently, work has been underway on the rules and regulations related to the power and authority of the chief planning control officers.

According to sources in the LG department, the outline of the draft has been approved by the provincial government and the draft has been sent to the law department. The officials informed that after the draft is vetted by the law department it will be placed before the provincial cabinet for approval and later to the provincial assembly.

Sources informed that amendments have also been proposed in the Local Government Act, Urban Areas Development Authorities Act, Peshawar Development Authority Act and Galyat Development Authority Act as the provisions related to construction and land use would be removed from these Acts.

Previous articlePunjab to increase daily vaccinations to 450,000: Yasmin
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

KP CM reshuffles cabinet

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of his ministers, advisers, and special assistants and with immediate...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP suspends recreational activities to curb virus spread

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday appealed to the people not to pay visits to tourist spots during Eidul...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP doctor dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Yet another doctor lost his life to coronavirus in Peshawar on Wednesday as the number of medics who passed away of the contagion...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Coronavirus contagion rate declining in KP: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said that the spread of coronavirus transmission rate was declining in the province and...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab, KP CMs restrict activities after staffers test positive

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) restricted their schedules after several cases of coronavirus were reported from their offices, it emerged...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP bans public events, imposes section 144 to arrest third wave

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday suspended all indoor and outdoor events due to a surge in fresh coronavirus cases. According to a statement, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

80pc power restored in Karachi after major outage

KARACHI: Power supply was restored in the majority of neighbourhoods in Karachi early on Sunday after a major power failure occurred on Saturday due...

Islamabad IG lauds clerics’ role in promoting religious harmony

Pakistan on track to meet renewable energy targets: minister

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 900,000

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.