Peshawar residents suffer from severe gas outage

PESHAWAR: Peshawar residents are enduring continued gas load-shedding, with no supply even during cooking times, causing severe problems.

Complaints have been lodged from various neighbourhoods, including Hashtangari, Ramdas, Karimpura, Dalazak Road, Main Charsadda Road, Shami Road, and the inner city.

However, despite numerous complaints, there has been no response from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials, according to consumer Murad Ali.

Paras Ahmad, another consumer from Main Charsadda Road and Lala Zar College, said that complaints have been made for the last three days, but there is still no gas supply during cooking times.