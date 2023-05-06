NATIONAL

Peshawar residents suffer from severe gas outage

By Staff Report
A worker prepares bread inside a tea stall at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will face a no-confidence vote on Sunday amid reports that the opposition has garnered the numbers it needs to oust him from office, raising political uncertainty as the country grapples with high inflation and debt repayments. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PESHAWAR: Peshawar residents are enduring continued gas load-shedding, with no supply even during cooking times, causing severe problems.

Complaints have been lodged from various neighbourhoods, including Hashtangari, Ramdas, Karimpura, Dalazak Road, Main Charsadda Road, Shami Road, and the inner city.

However, despite numerous complaints, there has been no response from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials, according to consumer Murad Ali.

Paras Ahmad, another consumer from Main Charsadda Road and Lala Zar College, said that complaints have been made for the last three days, but there is still no gas supply during cooking times.

Previous article
IHC overturns NAB summon to Imran and wife over state gifts probe
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court confirms bail for PTI leaders accused of vandalism during protest

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore confirmed the bail of several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on charges of resorting to violence during...

Lahore administration allows PTI rally, Islamabad denies over security concerns

WHO ends global emergency as Pakistan reports new Covid-19 death

Pakistani actor meets real China in pursuing his dream

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.