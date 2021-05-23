CPEC road network to improve access to Iran: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority chief Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said work on the 103-kilometer Naukundi-Mashkhel-Panjgur Road that would improve access to Iran has started.

In a tweet, Bajwa informed that the detailed design of Mashkhel-Panjgur Road was also in progress.

He said the entire Balochistan would be opened by connecting the N-40 Highway (Quetta to Taftan via Naukundi) with N-85 Highway (to access southern Balochistan) and M8 motorway (Ratodero-Gwadar highway).

Bajwa further said Gwadar Sea Port was becoming an economic hub under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Meanwhile, an official of the CPEC Authority said the development of roads in South Balochistan was a key priority of the government to improve the connectivity of Gwadar with northern regions.

He said that about 60 percent of the construction work of Basima-Khuzdar Highway had been completed while construction of Hoshab-Awaran Road had also been started.

“Prime Minister’s vision of uplifting remote areas especially South Balochistan is being realised [through the works],” he added.

The 146-kilometer-long Hoshab-Awaran Highway is an integral part of CPEC central alignment which connects Gwader with Sindh.

The project is expected to be completed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs20 billion.

Similarly, the Basima-Khuzdar Road is a 106-kilometer-long stretch and will be completed at a cost of Rs11.749 billion. This project is expected to be completed by end of the year.

With respect to the completed projects under CPEC, the official told the Associated Press of Pakistan that the 449-kilometer-long N-85 Highway and the 235-kilometer-long N-25 Highway had also been completed and were operational.

Similarly, the 193-kilometer-long M8 motorway and 250-kilometer-long Ratodero-Khuzdar patch was also operational.