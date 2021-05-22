CITY

Several Karachi neighbourhoods face power failure

By Staff Report
KARACHI: Several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced a power failure on Saturday after tripping in Northern-Karachi Interconnections (NKI) transmission lines Baldia 1 and 2, the Ministry of Energy said.

“The system in the rest of the country is completely normal. NTDC [National Transmission and Despatch Company] and KE [Karachi Electric] officials are busy restoring the electricity supply,” the ministry said in a tweet. “The causes of tripping are also being investigated.”

Twitterverse said the power was suspended in Defence Housing Authority Phase-I, Malir Model Colony, Lyari, Kharadar, Khadda Market, Gulistan-e-Johar, Scheme 33, and several other neighbourhoods for the last couple of hours.

Meanwhile, Karachi Electric, the private company that supplies the metropolis with power, tweeted it had received complaints of outages and was “urgently looking” into them.

The electricity distribution system in the city is a complex — and delicate — web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns.

“Half of #Karachi is facing electricity breakdown,” Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Faisal Subzwari said. “There must be reasons but people suffering in this weather consider them excuses.”

In January, the country was hit by a massive electricity blackout after “an engineering fault” in Balochistan tripped the system and caused power plants to shut down.

The blackout had plunged all of Pakistan’s major cities into darkness, including the capital Islamabad, Karachi and the second-largest city, Lahore

Staff Report

