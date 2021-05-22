Several Karachi neighbourhoods face power failure

KARACHI: Several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced a power failure on Saturday after tripping in Northern-Karachi Interconnections (NKI) transmission lines Baldia 1 and 2, the Ministry of Energy said.

“The system in the rest of the country is completely normal. NTDC [National Transmission and Despatch Company] and KE [Karachi Electric] officials are busy restoring the electricity supply,” the ministry said in a tweet. “The causes of tripping are also being investigated.”

کراچی کو بجلی سپلائی کرنے والی NKI بلدیہ 1اور 2میں ٹرپنگ کی وجہ سے بجلی فراہمی متاثر ہوئی ہے تاہم الحمداللہ باقی ملک کا پورا سسٹم اس وقت بالکل نارمل ہے اور این ٹی ڈی سی اور کراچی الیکٹریک کے اہلکار بجلی بحالی میں مصروف ہیں ٹرپنگ کی وجوہات بھی انوسٹی گیٹ کی جارہی ہے — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) May 22, 2021

Twitterverse said the power was suspended in Defence Housing Authority Phase-I, Malir Model Colony, Lyari, Kharadar, Khadda Market, Gulistan-e-Johar, Scheme 33, and several other neighbourhoods for the last couple of hours.

Meanwhile, Karachi Electric, the private company that supplies the metropolis with power, tweeted it had received complaints of outages and was “urgently looking” into them.

Interruption in power supply are being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this. — KE (@KElectricPk) May 22, 2021

The electricity distribution system in the city is a complex — and delicate — web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns.

“Half of #Karachi is facing electricity breakdown,” Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Faisal Subzwari said. “There must be reasons but people suffering in this weather consider them excuses.”

Half of #Karachi is facing electricity breakdown.

There must be reasons but people suffering in this weather consider them excuses. Fed Govt must act to provide relief @Asad_Umar

@KElectricPk — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) May 22, 2021

In January, the country was hit by a massive electricity blackout after “an engineering fault” in Balochistan tripped the system and caused power plants to shut down.

The blackout had plunged all of Pakistan’s major cities into darkness, including the capital Islamabad, Karachi and the second-largest city, Lahore