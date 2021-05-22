Sports

PCB plans June 5 start of PSL, players to serve 10-day quarantine in UAE

By News Desk
In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, photo, a cut-out of a cricketer Shane Watson of Australia, displays along roadside in preparation of the upcoming Pakistan Super League, in Karachi, Pakistan. Security concerns stopped foreign cricketers from touring Pakistan four years ago when the country's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament was launched, forcing organizers to stage the event on neutral turf in the United Arab Emirates. When the 2020 edition of the PSL starts in Karachi on Thursday, Darren Sammy of the West Indies and Shane Watson of Australia will be among 36 foreign cricketers involved in the six franchises. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to start the PSL-6 in Abu Dhabi from June 5 and all the participating players will undergo a 10-day quarantine period before they start training.

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal said the terms and conditions agreed between the PCB and the UAE authorities entail a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for players, officials and broadcasting crew members.

“In between, there will be regular Covid-19 tests during the quarantine period as well,” Iqbal said.

A source in the PCB said plans were being made to fly the foreign and local players to Abu Dhabi by May 25 so that they can start their quarantine period and the tournament can begin from June 5.

The foreign and local players and officials will also have to undergo a three-day quarantine in Pakistan before boarding their chartered flights to Abu Dhabi.

The Board has also hired the services of an international company, Restrata, to manage the Covid-19 bio-bubble in Abu Dhabi where the six teams will be put up at three different hotels.

The PCB has managed to get clearance from the authorities in the UAE to hold the remaining 20 matches of the PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The confirmation to hold the matches came after days of suspense over whether the PCB would get clearance from the UAE government which has suspended all flights from Pakistan due to the current Covid-19 situation.

A high-powered delegation of the PCB has been in Abu Dhabi since last week to get the necessary clearances.

The PSL 6 was suspended on March 4 in Karachi after just 14 matches due to a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases among players and officials.

The board had decided to hold the remaining matches in the UAE after the National Command and Operations Authority had advised it against hosting the games again in Karachi.

Previous articleSeveral Karachi neighbourhoods face power failure
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup and set sights on domestic double

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain have a domestic double in their sights after they won the French Cup by beating Monaco 2-0 in Wednesday’s final at...
Read more
Sports

Juventus win Italian Cup to boost tough season

ROME: Andrea Pirlo insisted he wanted to continue as Juventus coach after lifting his second trophy this season in the Coppa Italia final. The dethroned league...
Read more
Sports

PCB gets UAE approval to stage PSL matches in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday it had received approval from the United Arab Emirates government to stage the remaining 20 matches...
Read more
Sports

Asia Cup T20 tournament called off

COLOMBO: The Asia Cup Twenty20 cricket tournament due to be held in Sri Lanka in June has been called off because of the worsening coronavirus...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which was earlier suspended due to positive coronavirus cases among the players, has now been postponed indefinitely, according...
Read more
Sports

Chelsea gain revenge over Leicester in crunch top-four battle

LONDON: Chelsea seized control of their destiny in the Premier League top-four battle as they avenged their FA Cup final defeat by Leicester City...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

3m refugees, immigrants lacking identity may miss out on Covid-19 jabs

KARACHI: A prove-your-identity condition may leave 3 million people in Pakistan without coronavirus vaccines, including mainly unregistered refugees, jeopardising the country's fight against the...

Rare pair of Persian leopards sighted in Balochistan

Father of murdered Pakistan-British woman demands justice

US seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of Capitol riot

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.