Unemployment in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
Unemployment is a serious issue which should be highlighted. Only in Pakistan, there are thousands of youths who are unemployed. Though, they have will to work, but unfortunately, they are jobless. There are numerous reasons behind unemployment: including over population, lack of skills, poor quality of education, and many more. But during the covid-19 pandemic, situation became worst, when all sort of businesses were closed. There were many who were left with no job. Especially, in private sector, many of the employees lost their job because the industries were closed, and they had no income to pay their employees. If we look at the results of unemployment, then we would get some severe consequences. An unemployed person faces many issues. Such a person can go into depression and in some cases, people have committed suicide due to unemployment. It is also a cause of domestic violence. In 3rd world countries, unemployment has resulted into a high ratio of street crime. But this issue can be resolved. Government can play a vital role in this aspect. First of all, proper planning is needed. We should have a look at our education system and try to improve it. Jobs should be given at merit. Technical education should be encouraged. Agriculture sector should be developed. And multi-national companies should be encouraged, so that they invest in Pakistan and this step can produce thousands of jobs.
Fateh Khan
Islamabad

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

