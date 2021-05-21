Opinion

Israeli atrocities

One wonders where the saviors of human rights, champions of democracy, and the protectors of free speech disappear when it comes to one of the worst oppressors in the modern era? Israel is, as it did in the past, bombing densely populated areas in Gaza in the name of self-defense. It is destroying buildings, demolishing schools, breaking down water and sewage lines, and demolishing power lines on a daily basis. It recently destroyed a building that housed media houses including Al Jazeera. Heavy bombing in densely populated civilian areas is caused massive causalities of innocent people including women and children. The world superpower, aka the US, witnessed this massacre and still is apologetic for the aggressor. President Biden, instead of leading the free world to stop Israel from its atrocities pledged unconditional support for Israel. The US president instead of condemning the barbaric actions of Israel spoke of the right to self-defense of the aggressor. The logic of the US and the so-called developed countries that the regime displaced Palestinians from their homeland and is indulged in the ethnic cleansing of Arabs from the occupied territories is beyond comprehension. Such statements are tantamount to instigating and enabling the aggressor further to embolden it to escalate its barbaric actions. The UN general assembly and the security council can’t do anything as the control lies with powers holding the veto right. Anything even remotely condemning Israel is vetoed by the US. Through such actions, the world powers have made the UN a toothless and useless body that is unable to follow through on its mandate. While countries like Pakistan and Turkey are working hard to convince the UN members to pressure Israel to stop the aggression against innocent people of Palestine.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad

