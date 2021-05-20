HEADLINES

Sindh to keep Covid-19 restrictions amid surge in cases

By INP

KARACHI: Sindh’s Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday decided to keep the ongoing restrictions to contain surge in virus cases in the province.

A session of the task force chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh decided to hold another meeting on Saturday to reassess the pandemic situation in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that 20,421 samples were tested for the contagion yesterday, 9000 among them were from Karachi. Overall 2,076 new cases were diagnosed, indicating a detection rate of 10.2 percent, the Sindh CM said.

“The rate of positive cases in Karachi remained 16.82 percent,” Murad Ali Shah said. “On Eid ul Fitr (May 13) total 1232 coronavirus cases were diagnosed, while after the Eid on May 19, total 2076 cases detected in a day,” the chief minister told the meeting.

“These numbers showing a rising trend of Covid-19 cases in Sindh,” Shah stated.

“It seems difficult to provide relief in restrictions in the province amid rising number of cases,” Sindh chief minister said.

The task force will review the situation in province in Saturday meeting. “It will soften restrictions if the cases decline but if the cases surge it will further tighten the restrictions,” the task force decided in the meeting.

A representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) will also give recommendations to tackle the situation in the Saturday session.

A day earlier, the National Command Operation Center announced the lifting of a number of restrictions, including the reopening of educational institutions, in districts where the positivity rate is less than five percent and the resumption of outdoor dining, imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

B.1.617 — the highly contagious United Kingdom variant of coronavirus — now accounts for up to 70 percent of nationwide Covid-19 infections, a research centre studying the disease in the country reported earlier this month.

“There is a 60 percent to 70 percent prevalence of the UK variant in Pakistan (today),” Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, director at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, told Reuters, adding that this figure was 2 percent in January.

The ICCBS works on Covid-19 samples and provides research and data to the government.

Over the weekend, the government allowed the reopening of inter-provincial and inter-city public transport, which has remained shut for a week during the Eid holidays from May 9 to 15.

A meeting of the NCOC also allowed the reopening of all government and private offices with 50 percent attendance from Monday (May 17).

However, despite allowing normal life back on track, the body made it clear that the ban on tourism activities will continue until further notice. All tourism sites including the northern areas will remain closed in the light of the decision.

However, tourists were still seen travelling towards tourist points during the Eid holidays. But they were not allowed to travel further and were returned by the authorities mid-way.

The government launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for the general public, starting with older people, in March. The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80.

The authorities began the vaccination with Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino jabs. Private hospitals in major cities are using the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine that has been imported by a local pharmaceutical company.

The government has also approved the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca and China’s CoronaVac vaccines. It received its first shipment of AstraZeneca doses through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility earlier this month.

The government is aiming to ramp up the immunisation campaign in the summer and expects to receive 13.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of June.

Previous articleFormer RDA chief named in road scam
Next articleFM calls for collective voice of Muslim states to condemn Israel’s violence against Palestinians
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Dr Moeed’s elevation as NSA brings a combo of challenges, opportunities

ISLAMABAD: The elevation of Dr Moeed Yusuf as the national security adviser can be seen as a positive development as the establishment of a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan holds UNSC responsible for failure in maintaining int’l peace, security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said that it was "appalling" that the UN Security Council had been “unable to exercise its primary responsibility” of maintaining...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opponents scared of ‘political death’ if I succeed: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his political opponents and mafia want to topple his government because they are scared if he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process echoes in Washington

WASHINGTON: Pakistan will decide Afghanistan’s future as, after almost 20 years of uninterrupted military presence, the United States now only has a minor role...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN accepts Pakistan’s request to hold special session on Israel attacks

NEW YORK: The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would hold a special session on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Auction process of Nawaz Sharif’s properties set into motion

SHEIKHUPURA: The auction of 88-Kanal land of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has been set into motion at Sheikhupura’s...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Trump says New York criminal probe is in ‘desperate search of...

NEW YORK: Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York state's attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business,...

UN accepts Pakistan’s request to hold special session on Israel attacks

Auction process of Nawaz Sharif’s properties set into motion

FM calls for collective voice of Muslim states to condemn Israel’s violence against Palestinians

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.