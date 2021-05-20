HEADLINES

Dr Moeed’s elevation as NSA brings a combo of challenges, opportunities

By Mian Abrar
WASHINGTON - MAY 05: South Asia adviser in the U.S. Institute of Peace's Center for Conflict Analysis and Prevention Moeed Yusuf testifies during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee May 5, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was to "Assessing U.S. Policy and Its Limits in Pakistan." Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

ISLAMABAD: The elevation of Dr Moeed Yusuf as the national security adviser can be seen as a positive development as the establishment of a permanent Office of the NSA would help deal with challenges in an uncertain global and regional environment that presents myriad challenges but may also throw up new opportunities for Pakistan.

It is important to note that unlike many other major countries in the world, Pakistan has appointed NSAs sporadically, even though this function is increasingly seen as vital in ensuring a whole-of-government approach on national security issues.

Previously, Pakistan had no dedicated office of the NSA. The last NSA, Lt Gen (r) Nasser Janjua as well as Dr Moeed, in his capacity as special assistant to the prime minister, had been placed in the National Security Division.

Placing this office in the chief executive’s office, the prime minister in this case, is the norm for most countries and can help strengthen national security coordination directly under the leadership of the premier.

An official source in the federal government has told Pakistan Today that the NSA’s role will be advisory in nature and it will help in coordinating key policy priorities of the prime minister between ministries as well as between the civilian and military arms of government.

“It’s most important function will be to continue providing strategic analysis and policy inputs on both traditional and non-traditional security issues to the prime minister. It will do so in collaboration with the National Security Division, which is also responsible for producing Pakistan’s national security policy,” the official said, adding that the NSA will also advise the PM on national security dialogues with counterparts.

Traditionally, the civilian governments in Pakistan lacked an effective institutional mechanism for long-term strategic thinking and policy planning. This affected the decision-making process as well, where key decisions were taken without long-term strategic planning or foresight.

“This may also explain the decision to appoint Dr Moeed as NSA as his background is in this field. It is important to note that many expressed reservations and there was media controversy on his initial appointment as SAPM in December 2019 given his long association with United States-based academia and think tanks, where he had spent most of his professional career,” the official said.

However, it emerged that the success of Dr Moeed in revitalising a dormant NSD and positive contribution to policymaking over the past 18 months have won him support within the system.

“Some also credit Dr Moeed for conceptualising Pakistan’s pivot towards geo-economics that has been championed for some time by the prime minister and the chief of army staff. Contrary to the public perception, Moeed is known to be a relatively hawkish voice on some of Pakistan’s most important bilateral relationships, including the United States. Both the civilian and military leadership are said to have backed his elevation,” the official said.

New institutional arrangements for strengthening strategic thinking in the system are not without criticism. The National Security Committee, which is chaired by PM Imran, has not been convened for more than a year.

This institutional mechanism for joint discussion and decision making on national security issues remains under-utilised. The National Security Policy has been in the draft stage since 2014. Any attempts to reform or create robust national security and strategy mechanisms must also address the strengthening of existing mechanisms on national security.

If this is not achieved simultaneously, whatever gains that have been made till now would fail to make a long-term impact. It remains to be seen whether the new NSA will be able to justify his elevation by achieving these milestones.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

