PML-N seeks SC probe of road scandal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) scandal.

Talking to a television channel, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb called “corruption” in the project a robbery committed in the broad daylight.

At the same time, she also demanded that not only Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign but that he should also be arrested since she claimed it was on his order that the alignment of the project had been changed to benefit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwarts.

She said that her party rejected a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into the scandal since it could not question the prime minister. “PM Imran should first be kept in prison, and then he should be questioned in connection with his role in the corruption scandal,” she asserted.

And above all, she demanded the Supreme Court also find out where the prime minister was hiding the wealth he had accumulated through financial scandals.