Met Office forecast drizzling, dusty winds in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) Sardar Sarfraz on Wednesday forecast light rainfall with dusty winds in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

“Karachi will experience maximum temperature between 38-40 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

Karachi received rainfall with a dust storm under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae on Tuesday. It received 7mm rainfall at Masroor Base and 6mm rain at Surjani, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The rain lashed Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town, and Khuda Ki Basti as well as other parts of the city.

A spell of severe hot weather ended late in the evening after rainfall with dusty winds.

The met office had warned that the sea conditions will remain rough until evening and fishermen of Sindh were advised to avoid going into the deep sea. They can resume their activities from tomorrow, the weather alert added.

Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, packing ferocious winds and threatening a destructive storm made landfall in western India on Monday.

Cyclone Tauktae, according to reports, is the biggest to hit western India in 30 years, swept over the Arabian Sea with Gujarat state.

The cyclone has now weakened into a “cyclonic storm” and will gradually become a “deep depression” as it moves northwards, according to a weather report from India.